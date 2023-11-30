CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Loved ones have set up a fundraiser to help the family of a woman killed in a car crash in Charleston earlier this month.

According to officials with GoFundMe, an account has been set up in memory of Brooke Starcher to cover celebration of life expenses and provide financial support for her son.

Starcher, 32, of Dunbar, was killed on Nov. 13, 2023, when her vehicle flipped on its top after hitting a parked trailer on Charleston’s West Side. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The GoFundMe account can be found here.