CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The home of the Charleston Dirty Birds is going cashless.

The team announced that effective immediately, GoMart Ballpark will become a cashless facility. This will include all Dirty Birds games, other baseball games and non-baseball events that take place at the facility. Officials say credit cards and debit cards will be accepted at the concession stands, the Team Store, the ticket office and other areas of the ballpark. The locations will also be accepting mobile payment options, according to the Dirty Birds.

“Going in this direction will help modernize our operation and tremendously enhance the fan experience with shorter amounts of time spent waiting in lines and more time watching the Dirty Birds go for the 2023 Championship!” said Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea.

Officials with the team say those who still want to pay with cash can exchange their cash for a Cash Card at the ticket office, Fan Assistance Center or the Merchandise Shop. The Cash Cards are free of charge and can be reloaded to use at purchases at all locations throughout the ballpark, Dirty Birds officials say.

According to officials, single-game tickets this season are still available digitally or printed.

“As we commit to being a cashless facility, we are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to service customers who opt to bring cash to GoMart Ballpark. We always appreciate your continued support and we look forward to this new step in the Dirty Birds organization,” said General Manager, Jeremy Taylor.

The organization says many stadiums and venues across the country have transitioned to cashless facilities in an effort to make attending events and making purchases at them a safer, faster and more secure experience.

The Dirty Birds home opener is set for 6:35 p.m. May 9 at GoMart Ballpark against the Lancaster Barnstormers.