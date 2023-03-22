SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The grand opening of Kanawha County’s newest Chick-fil-A is happening on Thursday at 6 a.m.

The location will be across the street from Riverwalk Plaza in the new Park Place Shopping Center along MacCorkle Ave. Riverwalk Plaza houses other businesses like Burger King, Krispy Kreme, Kroger, T. J. Maxx and more.

“There is a lot of excitement building up here in the South Charleston area,” Tom Minturn, Owner and Operator of the South Charleston Chick-fil-A, said.

The restaurant held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.