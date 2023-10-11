CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rise Up WV, the WV Poor People’s Campaign, People’s Action and WV Citizen Action on Wednesday gathered outside the Aetna offices in Charleston to make demands.

These groups are asking Aetna, a private health insurer owned by CVS Health, to quit putting people over profit, and to stop allegedly denying care to its members. They claim this is putting 210,000 policyholders “sick and in deep medical debt.”

Wednesday’s rally was one of 14 nationwide, and attendees are calling some of Aetna’s alleged denial of care “un-American.”

“Corporations need to stop using loopholes to deny people care to pad their profits. It’s unacceptable, it’s un-American,” said Eve Marcum, Director of Operations and Healthcare Advocacy for WV Citizen Action Group/Education Fund.

In response to the rally, an Aetna spokesperson said in part, “We believe that every American should have access to affordable, high-quality health coverage. The basic premise of making health care more affordable and simpler is at the core of CVS Health’s transformation. This is the value our combined company brings to our customers, members and clients. We want to be part of the solution.”