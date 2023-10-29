SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of men gathered to watch the WVU football game Saturday in South Charleston, but it wasn’t just a regular tailgate event.

The event was the annual “Guys Night Out” celebration, which raises money for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for homeless women and families. Tailgating began at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Oakes Field before the game kicked off at noon.

In addition to the game, there was also a cornhole tournament, unlimited game-day food and drinks, and a raffle. Everything at the Guys Night Out event was geared toward raising money for the Sojourner’s Shelter.

“It’s so crucial to our mission because it’s unrestricted dollars. We have a lot of different grants, but they’re all earmarked for something in particular. We can’t just use the money. But this is unrestricted dollars that we can use for anything,” said Jennifer Fleshman, YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter Program Director.

This was the 18th year of the Guys Night Out Celebration. Fleshman says she encourages everyone to join next year’s event because every dollar earned at the event makes a huge local impact. WOWK 13 News is a sponsor of the event.