"It is clear to me that West Virginia is home to the hardest working, most loyal workers in the nation who take pride in their jobs."

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has doubled down on his opposition to the U.S. Postal Service closing a processing and distribution facility near Southridge, calling West Virginians, “the hardest working, most loyal workers in the nation.”

This comes as the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is actively conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review to determine if they will consolidate the Charleston location to an out-of-state location like Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania. As a part of the review, they open up a form for public comments which you can find by clicking here.

Sen. Manchin has previously said that none of the 800 workers at the location would lose their job, following a talk with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. In his comment, he said he is against the “closure of or reduction in services or resources at the facility, including any potential staffing reassignments or layoffs.”

The senior senator says while he appreciates Postmaster General DeJoy saying there will be no layoffs, he remains “concerned” about staffing reassignments.

“Some of the postal employees at the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center facility already commute 50 miles one way for work,” Sen. Manchin said in his comment. “Extending the commuting time will put more strain on them and their families, making it harder for USPS to retain these valuable workers.”

“After visiting the facility again recently, it is clear to me that West Virginia is home to the hardest working, most loyal workers in the nation who take pride in their jobs,” Sen. Manchin said.

With the location’s future in limbo, workers have taken to the picket lines. Last Thursday, several dozen USPS workers gathered outside the Charleston post office on Lee Street picketing to keep their plant from closing.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also joined the picket line tonight with the union employees. She is just one of several West Virginia leaders including Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) who have written to the U.S. Postmaster General urging them to keep the Charleston plant open.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you want to give your opinion on the future of the facility, click here.