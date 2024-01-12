CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With an investiture ceremony on Friday, Dave Hardy is now officially a Kanawha County Circuit Judge.

The ceremony welcomed Hardy into the 13th Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the seat left vacant upon the passing of Judge Joanna Tabit in September 2023.

In 2017, Hardy was appointed cabinet secretary for the state’s Department of Revenue, and was serving as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue at the time of his appointment. At that time, he was a Kanawha County Commissioner.

Hardy has more than 33 years of experience in private legal practice and is also a certified public accountant with decades of experience handling the budget for Kanawha County.

“I am grateful to be a member of this community and have the opportunity to be a member of the judicial branch. And I’m very thankful for the governor for appointing me,” Hardy said. “And this is something I’ve always wanted to do, and it’s the right time in my life to do it. So, I am really looking forward to doing it, and I’m ready to get to work right now.”

With Hardy appointed as judge, Larry Pack will now fill in as acting Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue.