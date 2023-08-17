ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Herbert Hoover High School students will go to school in a brand-new building on Friday after seven years of learning out of portable units.

Students, teachers and staff have had to work out of portable units since flooding destroyed the previous school building in 2016.

The school features many amenities, including a music and piano room, a weightlifting room, and a new gym and basketball court.

Herbert Hoover High School (Photo Credit: 13 News Senior Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Herbert Hoover High School (Photo Credit: 13 News Senior Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Herbert Hoover High School (Photo Credit: 13 News Senior Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Herbert Hoover High School (Photo Credit: 13 News Senior Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Herbert Hoover High School (Photo Credit: 13 News Senior Photographer Elbert Mosley)

Some of the funds to build the school came from country star and West Virginia native Brad Paisley, who is set to attend the grand opening of the Huskies’ new stadium on Saturday.