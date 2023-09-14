KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – You know the saying “out with the old, in with the new,” but since Herbert Hoover High School already did the “in with the new” part, it’s time for the “out with the old!”

On Wednesday, crews worked to dismantle and haul away the old portable classrooms the Huskies used for nearly seven years after several communities’ lives were turned upside down by the devastating floods of 2016.

Officials with the company hauling out the old classrooms say while on site, they got the chance to speak with the community, who shared stories of the flood.

“We’ve had a lot of people come through here throughout the week that I’ve been here, a lot of life-long residents that were here, and they mentioned to us things about the flood,” said Joseph Long, superintendent of Vesta Modular. “And as they’ve also mentioned, you know, things about materials that’s here that can be used in other places where they were affected by the flood. So, yeah, definitely got to talk to some locals here and they seem like they’re really good people, and they seem really happy that this is being done.”

At the beginning of the school year, the Herbert Hoover students and staff in the Elk River communities were finally able to start the year in their brand-new state-of-the-art school building.