NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Officers are investigating after the Nitro High School softball field was found vandalized late Thursday night in Nitro, West Virginia.

According to Nitro Police Department, a fence was cut at the dugout, and the second base and home plate were both cut and damaged.

Officers say they do not have information on any suspects at this time. Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation can contact the Nitro Police at 304-729-8071.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.