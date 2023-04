SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—High winds have caused severe damage to City Hall in South Charleston.

Photos from the South Charleston Fire Department show damage to the roof of the building.

Courtesy: South Charleston FD

Debris is scattered all around the property.

No injuries were reported.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.