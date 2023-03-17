CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Burgers are a staple when it comes to restaurants. So here is a list of the highest-rated places to get a burger in Charleston.
To qualify, the establishment must:
- Serve some type of burger
- Have a Charleston address
Here is the list:
1. The Loopy Leaf
Location: 700 Virginia St. E.
- Average: 4.9/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
2. Hale House
Location: 212 Hale St.
- Average: 4.57/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
3. Hawaiian Grille
Location: 3000 Charleston Town Center, Floor 3
- Average: 4.5/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 4.5/5
4. Hot Diggity Dogs
Location: 2313 7th Ave.
- Average: 4.37/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4/5
5. The Grill
Location: 117 W. Washington St.
- Average: 4.33/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4/5
6. Books and Brews
Location: 222 W. Washington St.
- Average: 4.3/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 4/5
6. Wheelhouse
Location: 1007 Bridge Rd.
- Average: 4.3/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
6. Barkadas Restaurant
Location: 100 Cantley Dr.
- Average: 4.3/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 4/5
7. Lee Street Lounge
Location: 222 Leon Sullivan Way
- Average: 4.27/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
8. The Smokehouse
Location: 1549 W. Washington St.
- Average: 4.25/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 4/5
9. Bridge Road Bistro & Catering
Location: 915 Bridge Rd.
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.4/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
9. Tricky Fish
Location: 1611 Washington St. E.
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.2/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 4/5
9. East End Pub
Location: 2445 Washington St. E.
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
10. Gonzoburger
Location: 207 W. Washington St.
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.4/5
- Facebook: 4.1/5
- Yelp: 4/5
10. Sam’s Uptown Café
Location: 28 Capitol St.
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.4/5
- Facebook: 4.6/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5