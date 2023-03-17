CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Burgers are a staple when it comes to restaurants. So here is a list of the highest-rated places to get a burger in Charleston.

To qualify, the establishment must:

  1. Serve some type of burger
  2. Have a Charleston address

Here is the list:

1. The Loopy Leaf

Location: 700 Virginia St. E.

  • Average: 4.9/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 5/5
  • Yelp: 5/5

2. Hale House

Location: 212 Hale St.

  • Average: 4.57/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.5/5
  • Yelp: 4.5/5

3. Hawaiian Grille

Location: 3000 Charleston Town Center, Floor 3

  • Average: 4.5/5
  • Google: 4.5/5
  • Facebook: N/A
  • Yelp: 4.5/5

4. Hot Diggity Dogs

Location: 2313 7th Ave.

  • Average: 4.37/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: 4.5/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

5. The Grill

Location: 117 W. Washington St.

  • Average: 4.33/5
  • Google: 4.5/5
  • Facebook: 4.5/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

6. Books and Brews

Location: 222 W. Washington St.

  • Average: 4.3/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: N/A
  • Yelp: 4/5

6. Wheelhouse

Location: 1007 Bridge Rd.

  • Average: 4.3/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5

6. Barkadas Restaurant

Location: 100 Cantley Dr.

  • Average: 4.3/5
  • Google: 4.5/5
  • Facebook: 4.4/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

7. Lee Street Lounge

Location: 222 Leon Sullivan Way

  • Average: 4.27/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5

8. The Smokehouse

Location: 1549 W. Washington St.

  • Average: 4.25/5
  • Google: 4.5/5
  • Facebook: N/A
  • Yelp: 4/5

9. Bridge Road Bistro & Catering

Location: 915 Bridge Rd.

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.4/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5

9. Tricky Fish

Location: 1611 Washington St. E.

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.2/5
  • Facebook: 4.4/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

9. East End Pub

Location: 2445 Washington St. E.

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.4/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5

10. Gonzoburger

Location: 207 W. Washington St.

  • Average: 4.17/5
  • Google: 4.4/5
  • Facebook: 4.1/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

10. Sam’s Uptown Café

Location: 28 Capitol St.

  • Average: 4.17/5
  • Google: 4.4/5
  • Facebook: 4.6/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5