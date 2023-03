TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says no one was injured after a car crashed over a hillside in Tornado, West Virginia.

The crash happened in the 7900 block of Coal River Road on Sunday around 1:40 p.m., dispatchers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.