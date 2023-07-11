In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month.

The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide. Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth’s temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit in total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest months in Kanawha County since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we’ve included the average county temperature, county-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. July 2012 (tie) Average temperature: 78.0°F Monthly high temperature: 89.5°F Monthly low temperature: 66.4°F Total precipitation: 7.00″



#9. July 2011 (tie) Average temperature: 78.0°F Monthly high temperature: 88.8°F Monthly low temperature: 67.1°F Total precipitation: 3.36″



#9. August 1947 (tie) Average temperature: 78.0°F Monthly high temperature: 88.3°F Monthly low temperature: 67.7°F Total precipitation: 5.84″



#8. July 1999 Average temperature: 78.2°F Monthly high temperature: 90.7°F Monthly low temperature: 65.7°F Total precipitation: 4.68″



#6. July 1931 (tie) Average temperature: 78.3°F Monthly high temperature: 90.9°F Monthly low temperature: 65.8°F Total precipitation: 8.23″



#6. August 1900 (tie) Average temperature: 78.3°F Monthly high temperature: 90.9°F Monthly low temperature: 65.7°F Total precipitation: 2.57″



#5. July 1949 Average temperature: 78.5°F Monthly high temperature: 88.3°F Monthly low temperature: 68.7°F Total precipitation: 6.71″



#3. July 2020 (tie) Average temperature: 78.6°F Monthly high temperature: 89.8°F Monthly low temperature: 67.3°F Total precipitation: 3.99″



#3. August 2007 (tie) Average temperature: 78.6°F Monthly high temperature: 91.0°F Monthly low temperature: 66.2°F Total precipitation: 2.61″



#2. July 1901 Average temperature: 78.8°F Monthly high temperature: 90.7°F Monthly low temperature: 67.0°F Total precipitation: 2.69″

