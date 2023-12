CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A house was destroyed by a fire in Charleston Friday morning.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say that the home on Garrison Ave. was occupied by a woman when the fire started, but she was not injured.

A dog was also inside, but it was not injured either.

The roadway will be closed for a few hours as crews continue to work on knocking out hot spots.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.