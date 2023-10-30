KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-64 westbound is closed on the Dunbar-South Charleston bridge due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours at the 53.5 mile marker. Dispatchers also say that the tractor-trailer rolled over and leaked fuel onto the roadway. Officials with the South Charleston Fire Department say that 75 to 100 gallons of diesel leaked.

The truck appears to have been carrying plywood.

Metro 911 says traffic will be diverted off the interstate prior to the MacCorkle Ave. exit.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route if possible.