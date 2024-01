UPDATE: (7:08 P.M. Jan. 9, 2024) – All lanes of I-64 West are reopened after a crash near the Montrose Drive exit this evening.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down due to a crash near the Montrose Drive exit.

According to dispatchers, no injuries are being reported.

They say they are waiting for a wrecker to move the vehicles.