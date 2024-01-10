VIDEO: Previous Coverage

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The woman who had to be rescued from her Cross Lanes home after a tree fell on it Tuesday evening says she was just watching TV when she heard a loud bang.

13 News spoke with Jennifer Kersey Wednesday after she was released from the hospital after a tree fell on her home, trapping her inside.

“I was sitting on the couch watching TV and then all of a sudden, I just heard a loud bang, and the roof came in. I thought I was dead. I thought there’s going to be one more crack and everything is going to fall on top of me,” Kersey said, describing the moment the tree came through her living room ceiling.

Kersey says she was trapped between 30 to 45 minutes in her home along Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes before crews rescued her.

Fortunately, Kersey only had minor injuries, but she says in that moment, being trapped was a scary feeling.

Amid this terrifying experience, one of Kersey’s cats went missing and they were worried he was still inside the home.

The cat was later found by neighbors not far from the house and was safely returned.

Kersey says she wants to thank the first responders who rescued her and also her neighbors across the street who immediately called 911 and jumped in to help her find her missing cat.