CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a Berkeley County woman’s body was found in Charleston last February.

In September, the FBI National Index System identified the woman as 31-year-old Tamber Bernelle Johnson, of Falling Waters in Berkeley County, West Virginia, according to the CPD.

Her body was first discovered on Feb. 21, 2023, by inmates who were cleaning trash in the area of West Virginia International Yeager Airport along Greenbrier Street. CPD said at the time her body was found under a blanket.

Just days later, the CPD released sketches of Johnson’s tattoos in hopes the designs would help identify her.

At the time, the CPD said Johnson did not have any signs of trauma or broken bones, and they did not suspect foul play. There has not yet been an update on the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s report on her cause of death.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s death or who had contact with her prior to her death is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or message their Facebook page.