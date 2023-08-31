KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Dozens of homes were damaged by Monday’s flooding in Kanawha County, according to results from surveys conducted by Kanawha County Emergency Management staff.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Commission, out of 103 surveys, two homes were destroyed and 15 homes were majorly damaged. Thirty-three homes had some damage, 28 homes had minimal damage to their structure and contents, and two were unaffected. Seven homes were deemed inaccessible and 16 homes were not determined.

The Kanawha County Commission said the numbers are only for homes, and not for any infrastructure damage to roads, public bridges, or stream damage.

The county commission, along with the Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office and the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office, have put together an Emergency Management Action Plan for the impacted areas.

The Emergency Management Action Plan will be in effect for the areas of Slaughter’s Creek, Winifrede-Field’s Creek, Witcher Creek, Kelly’s Creek and Horsemill Hollow.

According to the commission, the plan includes providing curbside flood debris collection, which will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 and run through Friday, Sept. 8. Commissioners say additional dates will be added if needed, and announced once that decision is made.

Commissioners say flood debris should be placed along the side of the road and off of private property for it to be picked up. They say dump trucks will go through the impacted areas between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day to pick up the debris.

The plan will also include Emergency Management and Planning Office employees continuing to go to the areas to complete damage assessment on personal property as well as assessing infrastructure on roadways and bridges. The departments will also assist in coordinating the volunteer efforts and donations to help those affected by the flood.

The storms produced more than nine inches of rainfall in some areas.

The floodwaters have since receded, leaving behind piles of mud and debris that many are now working to clean up. Multiple recovery organizations have also been out in the area offering assistance to families by giving out food, water, cleaning supplies and kind words of support.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers said on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, that they took more than 700 calls in the morning hours due to the severe weather that caused flooding throughout communities in eastern Kanawha County. Around 10:30 a.m. that morning, crews were on the scene of 12 active water rescues, and at least 22 had been successfully completed by 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Officials say as of Tuesday, there have been no injuries or fatalities due to the flooding.