CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Veteran Charleston police officer Lt. Autumn Davis is now the department’s chief of detectives, taking over for Sgt. Richie Basford who is on administrative leave.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Tony Hazelett says Davis was appointed to the job on Sunday.

She replaces Sergeant Richie Basford, who Hazelett says is still a sergeant and member of the police department but is currently on administrative leave along with former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

Hazelett says he cannot comment at this time on the investigation surrounding Basford or Hunt at this time.

Davis has served 20 years with the Charleston police department.

Hazelett says that Davis selected Sgt. Duane Fields as her assistant chief of detectives.