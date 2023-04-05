KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Metro 911 has confirmed that an individual has been transported to the hospital, with injuries unknown at this time.

According to the Kanawha County dispatch, the intersection will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston and South Charleston Police Departments are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.