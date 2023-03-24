UPDATE (5:45 p.m., March 24, 2023): West Virginia 511 cameras show a portion of I-64W is reopened near Dunbar.

All lanes were previously closed due to a single-vehicle accident, according to dispatchers.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County dispatchers say all lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed following a single-vehicle crash near the Dunbar, West Virginia, exit.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened at Mile Marker 53 around 5:19 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dunbar police and fire departments are on the scene.

As of 5:34 p.m., there is no information about how long the lanes will be closed.