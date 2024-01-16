Previous video: Applications for former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt’s job to be accepted starting today

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The application process for the next Charleston Police Chief has ended.

City officials say since the application process opened on Dec. 15, 2023, they have received 27 applications for the position with a mixture of internal and external candidates, as well as prospects from outside of the Mountain State. According to city officials, interviews for the next chief will begin sometime next week.

The new chief will replace former CPD Chief, now Lt. James “Tyke” Hunt.

Hunt has been embroiled in controversy ever since two women formally filed complaints against former CPD Chief James “Tyke” Hunt alleging sexual misconduct. Hunt resigned on Aug. 18 citing personal and medical reasons, and Scott Dempsey was named interim chief.

Hunt and Chief of Detectives Sgt. Richie Basford were placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation. Veteran Charleston police officer Lt. Autumn Davis is now the department’s chief of detectives, taking over for Sgt. Basford. Now four months later, they are still on the city’s payroll, according to a spokesperson.

The first complaint came from Jennifer Harless and prompted an investigation by the West Virginia State Police. She is not a city employee but alleges that she and Hunt had a consensual sexual relationship and that Hunt launched an FBI investigation into her.

According to city attorney Kevin Baker, the FBI did investigate Jennifer Harless after Hunt’s wife complained that she was being harassed by Harless. However, the FBI said they became involved because they take all such complaints seriously, and that Hunt’s position as police chief did not influence the investigation.

In late August 2023, a second woman, Chelsea McCoy, filed a complaint with the City of Charleston, alleging that she was pressured into having sex by then-Sergeant Tyke Hunt during her application process. She also alleges that she failed her polygraph test to be certified into the police force, but Hunt passed her anyway.

McCoy, who applied to be an officer in 2018, said on a local podcast, “Scoop Squad, Truth Squad,” that she had been worried about passing the polygraph exam due to her past drug use. She told Hunt about her concerns but did not mention the drugs. She said Hunt reassured her that she would pass. McCoy said she lied during the polygraph but was told by Hunt that she passed.

In July, Charleston City Council member Shannon Snodgrass requested an independent investigation into Hunt, citing Harless’ complaint. Councilwoman Beth Kerns also said in August that an investigation needs to be conducted by those not under the command of Hunt to eliminate conflict of interest.

Charleston City Council voted 21-5 Monday, Aug. 7 in opposition to opening an outside investigation into alleged misconduct by Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

Hunt said in an apology letter in July to the Charleston City Council that he “misused city property,” and was suspended without pay for three days in June 2022. Hunt was not specific about what property he misused.