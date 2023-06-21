VIDEO: ‘We need to find Chase’: Group looks for answers in disappearance of Chapmanville K-9

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department’s investigation into the disappearance of Chapmanville Police Department’s (CPD) K-9 Chase was turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the CPD said Wednesday.

The statement from town of Chapmanville Attorney Rob Kuenzel on behalf of the CPD was posted to Facebook and was used to “address some of the questions that recently have recirculated.”

K-9 Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after his handler, Marcus Dudley, reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

At this point, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the investigation and see if any charges will be filed. Kuenzel said that if charges are warranted, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, “undoubtedly will proceed with prosecution of any and all persons deemed criminally negligent responsible.”

“As a dog lover and owner, I too am frustrated that Chase remains missing; yet, as one who works within the legal field, I understand that there is a process that must be followed,” Kuenzel said on the CPD Facebook page.