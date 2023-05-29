CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Living Word Church Center are on alert after a keyboard was stolen.

According to the church pastor, Aaron Hill, someone smashed a window, broke inside, and stole a keyboard worth about $5,000 last Tuesday morning.

The pastor shared security camera footage with 13 News showing the burglary from the moment the person pulled into the parking lot up until they drove off with the keyboard. It shows the culprit walking in the back parking lot towards the church, scoping the scene, then walking out carrying a large red keyboard before driving away.

Hill also says in the week since, all the windows inside the church have been boarded up to prevent another burglary.

The pastor told 13 News he doesn’t understand why someone would come to his church to vandalize a place of worship.

“It shows our culture and the kind of issue we have, we have a heart issue in our culture. But that’s the amazing thing about the Gospel, it’s about life change and heart change,” Hill said.

Bill Hill is Aaron’s father, and an elder who goes to the church every week. He said in the week since the burglary, it’s been a dark time for the church.

“It makes you heavy,” Hill said. “You’re taking something from worship we do, it’s part of worship, anything as far as worship, to se this going on. It’s just the day it is and you have to seal up all your windows where light normally comes through, because of what’s going on and the way people are. It’s just bad times.”

The City of Charleston Police are leading the investigation. They are asking you to call them with any new information on the burglary.