VIDEO: Randy Moss’ restaurant in Huntington opens for business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Randy Moss’ restaurant, Crisppi’s Chicken, which opened with fanfare in Huntington in December 2023, is coming to Charleston.

The brand’s Facebook first teased the opening of a Charleston location on Dec. 29, 2023, saying they will be opening “very soon.”

The Charleston location’s address has not been released yet.

Crisppi’s, which was originally called Chick-a-Boom, opened its location at 801 3rd Avenue in Huntington, right across the street from the Mountain Health Arena, on Dec. 15, according to the brand’s Facebook page.

Randy Moss, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, was surrounded by Crisppi’s employees, Huntington officials and fans as he cut the ribbon to officially open the restaurant. As the confetti came tumbling down, he said, “I feel like we just won the Super Bowl.”

People lined up early to get a chance to try the food and to see Moss. In its short time, the restaurant has become known for its famous chicken sandwiches, and Huntington area residents said they’re eager to have these chicken sandwiches right in their own city.

One man — who came to the grand opening from eight hours away after working a 10-hour shift — lined up for the chance to see Randy Moss and to get some food.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer from Rand opened the first restaurant in Philadelphia back in the summer with plans to bring it back home to the Mountain State. He even worked in the kitchen to commemorate the grand opening, according to TMZ Sports.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. According to Britannica, he is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, having the second-highest total of touchdown passes in the NFL, only being beaten out for the top spot by Jerry Rice.

Moss would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.