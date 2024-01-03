CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston City Council vote to support a ceasefire in the Middle East was tabled on Wednesday night.

According to Mayor Amy Goodwin’s office, a vote on a resolution to ask congressional leaders to support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was pulled from consideration.

Morgan Fowler, an activist and member of Charleston’s Muslim community, told 13 News that about 200 people attended Wednesday’s council meeting and were asked to leave after it was announced that the measure would not come to a vote.

Fowler went on to say, “I’m very disappointed. I think it’s disgusting. We elected them to serve and represent their constituents. Over 200 constituents showed up, and they [the council] didn’t even have the courage to tell us no to our faces while innocent people are dying every day.”

Mayor Goodwin sent 13 News a statement saying, “On December 22, after hearing the concerns of many members of our community, I and the majority of Charleston City Council sent a letter to our congressional delegation on behalf of our Muslim and Jewish community members to help elevate their voices and their request for support.

“The letter expressed our love and respect for all—especially our neighbors who have been experiencing hurt and grief during this difficult time, and it asked our federal officials—who are in a position to work towards a diplomatic solution—to do everything within their means to help bring sustainable peace for all who are suffering,” she said.

“Charleston is one of only a few cities in the country that has reached out publicly and directly to its Congressional leaders as a show of support for its community members, Goodwin concluded.”

On Tuesday, faith leaders gathered at Charleston City Hall in support of a ceasefire.

Late last month, Mayor Amy Goodwin sent a letter to state officials including Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Mayor Goodwin stated she stands with members of both the Jewish and Muslim communities and supports local religious groups in Charleston.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.