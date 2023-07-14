KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha City landlord says he still needs to have one of his apartments where a body was found cleaned up, but biohazard experts say the longer he waits, the more safety risks it could present to future tenants and neighbors.

On Father’s Day, police and fire officials found and removed a “severely decomposed” body from a Kanawha City apartment. Although the body was removed, the bodily fluids were not cleaned up. A biohazard team bears that responsibility, but it has been 26 days since the body was removed, and the landlord has not had it taken care of yet.

Tim McDaniel is the General Manager of Servpro in Nitro, a cleaning and restoration company. One of the services they offer is crime scene and dead body cleanup, which he says can be costly, but necessary.

“The longer it doesn’t get addressed, you could have secondary issues,” McDaniel says. “It could be insect infestations, the sickening smell that goes with that.”

Dead bodies attract flies and gnats during decomposition, and experts say insects can absorb and carry the bodily fluids to other rooms and surfaces. Some the diseases a person may have carried before they died can be spread through bloodborne pathogens in those bodily fluids as well.

Experts also say that high temperatures can accelerate the decomposition, and worsen the odor. They add that cleaning up the fluids can be much more difficult in two-story buildings or homes with basements. In this case, the apartment in question has two stories and a basement.

Carpets, floors, furniture, and any exposed surfaces capable of absorbing water can spread bodily fluids elsewhere, posing threats to the entire living space, and adjacent units.

McDaniel emphasized the importance of cleaning up the space as soon as possible. The longer a homeowner or landlord waits to have their space cleaned, the more dangerous it could become.

“You want to get on this as quickly as possible,” McDaniel said. “You don’t want to let it sit. The longer it sits, it’s just like any other kind of hazard as flood waters, anything like that. The longer it sits, the worse issues can get.”

McDaniel adds that space restoration is just as important to bring the unit back to a place where it can be inhabited.

13 News reached out to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to see if there is something that can be done to help. Their office did not answer our calls. Last week, a spokesperson with Health Officer Dr. Steve Eshenaur’s office said that their office primarily answers calls to dead animal situations.

The apartment in question is owned by a man named David Le. He tells 13 News that a biohazard team came to inspect the property last week, but there is still no timetable on when the cleaning will happen.

When Le was asked what is delaying the cleaning so much, he cited costs as a concern. Companies can charge anywhere between $1,800 to $5,000 for bioremediation services, if not more.