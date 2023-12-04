KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Paco Ellison says his decision to sell his Campbells Creek restaurant, Dairy Winkle, was far from an easy one.

“Everything was geared up for me to die right here,” Ellison said. “I can’t make anyone’s decisions for them, they can’t make theirs for me. It’s the decision I made. Like most decisions I’ve made in life, I stand behind them.”

Ellison, 69, sold Dairy Winkle last week to Larobi’s Pizza and Sandwich Shop. As late as Thanksgiving, Ellison said his goal was still to reopen Dairy Winkle early next year. But Ellison said he received an offer he could not refuse, while he was still paying for his restaurant to be repaired.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said that he spoke with Ellison directly when the decision to sell was made. In February, the commission approved $35,000 to fund Ellison’s efforts to rebuild after an early morning fire destroyed the restaurant. Ellison received nearly $15,000 from a GoFundMe page.

Salango said that all funds given to Ellison were put to good use, with the full intention of reopening. But even after receiving funds and donations, the commission says the money was insufficient for Ellison to rebuild and reopen.

After careful consideration, Ellison decided to sell the restaurant to James Gilpen with Larobi’s. Ellison adds it was a decision he made in the best interests of himself and his family.

“All things must end. But it’s not an end. The guy that’s coming in is a ball of fire,” Ellison said.

Gilpen understands that he has big shoes to fill as Larobi’s replaces Dairy Winkle. Gilpen even grew up in Campbells Creek. But he asks that Ellison’s former customers give him and his restaurant a chance.

“Come out and try it. If you don’t like it, I’ll give you your money back,” Gilpen said.

Gilpen expects to open Larobi’s in early 2024.