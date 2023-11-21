KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer has traffic almost at a standstill near the Dunbar exit on I-64W.

All but one westbound lane is closed, according to dispatchers. No injuries are being reported.

Another crash just down the road on Montrose Drive on the I-64 overpass has also been reported. That roadway is also blocked, according to Metro 911 officials.

This time every year is seen as some of the busiest travel days, with Wednesday considered the worst day for traveling by vehicle. According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.