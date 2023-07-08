CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of people will be at the 2023 Jehovah’s Witness Convention until Sunday afternoon learning about different messages that go along with this year’s theme, “Exercise Patience.”

The convention has a mixture of different activities, including teachings of various passages from the Bible, music video presentations, and more. This is one of more than 700 conventions in the nation that Jehovah’s Witnesses host each year.

“We love Jehovah God and we love the Bible. Basically, our entire religion is just that. It teaches us how to be better people, and we’re open and welcoming,” said Jehovah’s Witness, Chris Williams.

This year’s convention is one of the first in-person conventions that Jehovah’s Witnesses have had since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. For many people at the convention, being surrounded by people who share the same faith is encouraging.

“During the pandemic, when it hit, life sort of slowed down, and I was able to reflect on what I wanted to do with my life. I’ve always been a part of this family, this religion. It’s been part of my life, and I wanted to expand more, and I decided what I wanted to do, and I wanted to get baptized,” Williams said.

“One of the things you will probably pick up the most on is the love that everyone has. Everyone is so nice to each other. They love you, they receive you with open arms, and they treat you nicely, and that’s one of the things that Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for, is how we treat other people,” Pierce Williams, Chris’ son, said.