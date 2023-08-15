CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal judge on Tuesday approved a multi-million dollar settlement for the family of a West Virginia man who was fatally injured while in police custody, according to a press release from Attorneys Dante’ diTrapano and Jesse Forbes.

According to court records, the city of Dunbar agreed to pay the family of Michael Scott Jr. $2 million following his death in police custody in July 2022. That amount includes attorney fees, costs, expenses, and funeral and medical bills. Judge Irene C. Berger of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia has now approved the settlement.

A statement from Michael Scott Sr., Estate Administrator and father of Michael Scott Jr., said in part, “No amount of money can ever bring him back, but we hope that this helps show the seriousness of the case and that we have stood up for our son who did not deserve to have this happen.”

Attorney Jesse Forbes said in part, “As alleged in the pleadings in this case, it’s an absolute tragedy that no family should have to endure.”

The civil complaint filed in September 2022 claims Scott was fatally injured and denied medical treatment. It states that police officers Zachary Winters and Adam Mason were attempting to arrest Scott on the night of July 22, 2022, for an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Winters allegedly lifted Scott off the ground and slammed his head into the pavement.

The complaint claims Scott was denied proper medical treatment for hours, and he died two days later from what the medical examiner called “blunt force injuries to the head.”

No criminal charges have been filed against the officers involved, and according to the Dunbar Police Department, both are still employed.

Officials with the City of Dunbar say they have no comment on the settlement.