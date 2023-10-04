KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A jury on Wednesday found a man accused of shooting and killing a man on Christmas Day in 2022 not guilty on all counts.

George Michael Bush III, 31, of Charleston, was accused of shooting and killing Shane Michael Bush.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at the time said Bush, 26, was shot and killed after a family argument on Dec. 25, 2022. It happened in the 1200 block of Decota Road at around 8 a.m.

They said a man called 911 and said he shot his brother. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office at the time.

The defense had previously asked for a lower bond, and the State asked for a $100,000 bond, however, since he is charged with first-degree murder, he is not entitled to bond.