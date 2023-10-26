CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A juvenile is in custody and is being charged with malicious wounding for allegedly shooting and injuring a 41-year-old man on Charleston’s West Side in September.

The Charleston Police Department says the shooting happened on Sept. 21 at around 12:50 a.m. on 1st Avenue.

In the original press release, the CPD said the victim was found inside the doorway of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition was not released on Thursday.

The name of the juvenile in custody has not been released.