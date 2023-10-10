UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023) – Kanawha County deputies say a 5-year-old boy is in surgery after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Tuesday evening.

According to the KCSO, the boy’s injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies are still on scene investigating what led up to the incident. The investigation will have Venable Avenue shut down between 129th Street and 130th Street for the next few hours, the KCSO says.

The KCSO, West Virginia State Police and Chesapeake Police Department responded.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a juvenile shot themselves in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at a home in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue in Chesapeake.

Deputies say the juvenile allegedly gained access to a handgun and shot himself. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers said the child was treated for a “graze wound.”

The KCSO is investigating the incident and says more information “will be available at a later time.”