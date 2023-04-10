KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run after an ATV struck a juvenile.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around Monday afternoon in the Sissonville area. Deputies say the juvenile was walking when he was hit by an ATV. The ATV then took off from the scene, according to the KCSO.

Deputies say the juvenile’s leg was injured, but did not say the extent of his injury.

The KCSO says they don’t have any leads on the ATV at this time, but are investigating the incident.