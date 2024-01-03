KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A member of the Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has resigned.

During the Kanawha County School Board meeting on Jan. 2, 2024, Ryan White announced his resignation. White said he plans to run for the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and must give up his school board seat. He says he will officially file his resignation next week.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my 10 years on this school board. I think that we’ve worked together to accomplish a lot through some turbulent times. I don’t know that there’s been a 10-year period where we’ve had this turbulent of times,” White said. “Dr. Williams, the staff – you’re top notch. Thank you for being a part of my experience on the board. I know we didn’t always agree, but I don’t think that’s healthy for a board. I think it’s healthy sometimes to have 2-3 decisions.”

According to the Board’s website, White was in his third four-year term with the BOE, which began in July 2022. He has previously served on the RESA 3 Advisory Board and as the president of the School Board Association of West Virginia.

Outside of the school board, White has a career in law running the White Law Offices, PLLC, with his father, Steve White and Mark Matkovich. He has also previously worked as a law clerk and as counsel to the West Virginia Senate Finance and Economic Development committees. From 2012 to 2013, he was also a member of former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s Natural Gas Vehicle Task Force.

During the meeting, White’s fellow board members acknowledged the work White has done for the board and the school system and said they would miss having him alongside them on the board.