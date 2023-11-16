CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s (KCHD) Mobile Health Unit is ready to serve the needs of those in the local area.

According to a release from the KCHD, the 40-foot vehicle that will transport KCHD clinic staff throughout Kanawha County providing various medical services, like testing and vaccinations, was revealed during a ceremony Thursday. The Mobile Health Unit can expand into two full exam rooms.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department team unveiled the agency’s new Mobile Health Unit (KCHD Photo)

Costing just under $600,000, the vehicle was funded by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and an Enhancing Laboratory Capacity federal grant.

“There are so many organizations and individuals who made Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s new Mobile Health Unit possible,” Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer, said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude – from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, whose experts helped us design something that is truly modern, to the visionary funders at the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, who understand the unique needs of a vast county that is both urban and rural.”

The vehicle was initially ordered from Matthews Specialty Vehicles in October 2020, but only managed to arrive earlier in the month.