CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is sweeping the nation, and while there is no stop scheduled for West Virginia (sorry, Swifties), there’s no bad blood for Swift, groups in the Mountain State are still getting in on the Eras fun.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association even put on a gorgeous photo shoot with some of their adoptable animals to recreate the pop star’s iconic album covers.

Take a look at the photos below! … ready for it? Because these animals have style!

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association recreates Taylor Swift Album covers (Photo Courtesy: KCHA)

KCHA says they hope these adorable photos will inspire someone to find their own love story and fill the blank space in their life with a new, four-legged family member. As Swifties know all to well, Taylor is a cat lover herself, with three of her own four-legged family members.

KCHA is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Anyone seeking a furry friend is welcome to come in and see if sparks fly with any of their adoptable pets who will be enchanted to meet their potential new fur-ever families.