UPDATE (2:15 P.M. Tuesday, Jan. 2) – According to WV 511, the roadway at 35th Street and Noyes Avenue is now clear after a crash earlier this afternoon.

Dispatchers said no one was injured in the crash.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic is backed up in part of Kanawha City after a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the intersection of 35th Street and Noyes Avenue, coming off of the 35th Street bridge. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved.

No one was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers, but the vehicles are still in the roadway. West Virginia 511 maps show traffic back-up in the area of the crash.

There is no word on how long it will be before the crash is cleared up.