CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The McDonald’s employee that allegedly attacked four people with a box cutter in Kanawha City last month had just recently been released from prison, according to court records.

In this most recent case, Percy Woody, 37, was charged with four counts of malicious wounding and one count of obstructing an officer in connection to the incident on Wednesday, Dec. 27. According to police, the incident began near the Kanawha City McDonald’s drive-thru window. Woody allegedly attacked two of his coworkers and a customer before running away and attacking a fourth person on Roosevelt Avenue.

Three of the four victims sustained injuries to the neck, according to court records. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office says they received Woody’s official discharge papers from the West Virginia Department of Corrections on Oct. 31, 2023, just 57 days before the incident at the Kanawha City McDonald’s.

Woody was previously arrested on Dec. 2, 2021 for allegedly pulling a knife during a confrontation with law enforcement and first responders in the Princeton area of Mercer County. On June 15, 2022, a Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Woody on the charges of “attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer,” “battery on a law enforcement officer,” and “obstruction of a law enforcement officer.”

According to the Circuit Clerk’s office, Woody pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, 2022, to a felony count of “attempt to commit a felony,” which replaced the charge of “attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer,” and to a misdemeanor count of “battery on a law enforcement officer.” The charge of “obstruction of a law enforcement officer” was dismissed.

The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office says Woody was sentenced on Dec. 12, 2022 to 1-3 years for “attempt to commit a felony,” and one year for “battery on a law enforcement officer.” The sentences were to run concurrently, and he was given credit for time already served.

He was then discharged from prison on Oct. 31, according to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Woody currently remains in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond for the charges related to the incident in Kanawha City.

The Charleston Police Department has said the Kanawha City incident last month is isolated. Besides the Mercer County incident, the CPD says that Woody has been arrested previously for malicious wounding in 2018 and in 2019. Court records say he pleaded guilty to the 2018 charge of unlawful wounding.