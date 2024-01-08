Previous Video: Kanawha City rampage suspect had been out of jail for under 2 months

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The McDonald’s employee who allegedly attacked four people with a box cutter in Kanawha City last month will have more time to complete a competency evaluation before appearing back in Kanawha County court.

Percy Woody, 37, was expected to appear in court Monday afternoon, but was not in the courtroom. Court records say the judge gave him a time waiver for a competency evaluation. A new court date has not been announced.

Woody is charged with four counts of malicious wounding and one count of obstructing an officer in connection to the incident on Wednesday, Dec. 27. According to police, the incident began near the Kanawha City McDonald’s drive-thru window. Woody allegedly attacked two of his coworkers and a customer before running away and attacking a fourth person on Roosevelt Avenue.

Three of the four victims sustained injuries to the neck, according to court records. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Woody had just been released from jail on Oct. 31, just 57 days before the Kanawha City incident. That sentence was handed down Dec. 12, 2022 regarding a December 2021 incident in Mercer County where he allegedly pulled a knife during a confrontation with law enforcement and first responders.

Woody currently remains in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond for the charges related to the incident in Kanawha City.

The Charleston Police Department has said the Kanawha City incident last month is isolated. Besides the Mercer County incident, the CPD says that Woody has been arrested previously for malicious wounding in 2018 and in 2019. Court records say he pleaded guilty to the 2018 charge of unlawful wounding.