NITRO, WV (WOWK) – With hundreds of mass shootings happening in the United States each year, active shooter training is becoming more and more of a necessity.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, trained professionals gave a lesson at the old Nitro High School and Community Center on what to do in case of those scenarios. SWAT teams from Nitro, St. Albans and Dunbar all came together to conduct active shooter and breach training at no cost to the public.

“They were able to see some of the tools that they hadn’t seen before, prior. Everybody as a whole, as a team ability to evaluate some of the different entry methods and which ones will be quicker and suited for them,” said Property Manager Chris Janey. “Its just like technology. Everything changes. If they have a better way and a better mousetrap, so to speak, in order for them to get in the door, make it a bit quicker. That time saves lives.”

The active shooter training lasted for several hours.