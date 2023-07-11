KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is making strides to better protect special education students after incidents of abuse at a local elementary school.

On Monday night, members of the board held a special meeting to discuss the new safety measures. The board voted unanimously on Monday, July 10, to purchase 49 microphones that will be placed in self-contained bathrooms throughout Kanawha County schools.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The $117,000 purchase is required by a state law passed in March to better protect special education students by requiring audio recording devices be placed in adjacent to special education classrooms. A law passed in 2022 already requires video cameras to be put in all special education classrooms that can be reviewed by local school boards.

The law does say that any parent can opt out of having their child recorded on the microphones, and that child will be taken to a different bathroom.

“It’s just kind of an added protection for our students, especially our most vulnerable – our nonverbal students that can’t speak for themselves,” said Tracy White, president of the Kanawha County Board of Education. “So, it just gives an added area from where the cameras can’t reach that our students go a lot typically throughout the day. We want to make sure our students all of are safe, and if this helps alleviate parents’ worry when they drop their kids off, then its the right thing to do.”

The law comes after allegations of abuse at Holz Elementary School and Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston, as well as another school in the eastern panhandle.

Craig and Beth Bowden, who are parents of a child physically and verbally abused at Holz Elementary School, testified in favor of the bill before it was passed into law. In that case, former teacher Nancy Boggs was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, and slapping a student on the face, among other abuse.

The law now makes it a felony to abuse any child, and others can be charged if they see abuse and fail to report it.