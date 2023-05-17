CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is currently in the hospital, according to commission staff.

The commission says Carper is currently at Charleston Area Medical Center and dealing with “personal health issues.” While he did not specify what those health issues are, he says he expects a “positive outcome” from his hospital stay.

“Doctors have assured me a positive outcome. I chose CAMC because I have the utmost faith in their ability.” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

Carper’s fellow commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler, say they are thinking of Carper and hoping he recovers quickly.

“Our thoughts are with Kent and his family during this time. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery and ask to give him and his family privacy at this time,” Salango and Wheeler said in a joint statement.