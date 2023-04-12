CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County commissioners say the Mountain State will be receiving nearly $1 billion from a recent opioid settlement, and the Kanawha County Commission is set to receive around $7 million of those funds.

Commissioners say the Memorandum of Understanding from the settlement states that local governments may receive around 24.5% of settlement funds.

The settlement requires the funds to be used for “approved uses” which can include drug prevention and/or treatment, as well as other strategies related to substance use.

Commissioners say they want to give the public the opportunity to voice their opinions on how that money should be used, and will hold public meetings to get input and comments from the public. Those meeting times have not been set yet, but the commission does plan to discuss the funds at a commission meeting at 8 a.m. on April 18.

Along with public input, the commissioners say they plan to speak with professionals, look at how other local governments across the country are using such funding, and retain a certified public accountant. There will also be a proper review process before any of the funds will be used, commissioners say.