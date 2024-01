KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday because of the winter weather blanketing the county, according to an order signed by Chief Judge Maryclaire Akers.

The Administrative Order says that magistrates and mental hygiene commissioners will perform their on-call assignments.

Any people with business at the courthouse scheduled for Jan. 17 should contact their lawyers and/or call the clerk’s office for new dates and times.