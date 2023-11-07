CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The late Honorable Judge Joanna Tabit was known for her generosity, often giving gifts to help nervous Kanawha County children in the courtroom. Now, starting on Nov. 8, the Kanawha County Courthouse will honor her memory by hosting a toy drive.

The Courthouse Kindness for Kids toy drive runs from Nov. 8 to Nov. 30. Those looking to donate during that time can do so at the donation barrel in the front lobby of the Kanawha County Judicial Building in Charleston.

(Image courtesy of Kanawha County Commission)

Accepted donations include, but are not limited to, “fidget toys, small dolls, electronic doodle pads, stickers, action figures, books, small stuffed animals, crayons, markers and sketch pads,” according to a release from the Kanawha County Commission.

Donated items will be distributed to children of various ages in the courthouse.

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be done at the Court Administrator Office, so long as they are in a sealed envelope labeled “Kindness for Kids.”