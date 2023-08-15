PINCH, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a breaking and entering investigation.

According to the KCSO, the string of vehicle break-ins happened overnight between Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the areas of Ridgemont Drive and Quick Road in Pinch, just three miles apart.

Deputies say they responded to the first call around 8 a.m. Tuesday regarding a resident in the 2200 block of Quick Drive who said two of their vehicles parked outside of their home had been broken into overnight. The resident claimed multiple items, including a wallet, debit card, Apple iPad and North Face backpack had been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The KCSO says deputies responded around 9:45 a.m. to another call regarding an attempted vehicle break-in across town in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive in Pinch. Deputies say this incident was caught on a surveillance camera, with the footage showing a suspect attempting to get into the caller’s vehicle, and then quickly walking away after not being able to get in.

Shortly after responding to the second call, the KCSO responded to a third call of a vehicle break-in, also in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive. The caller said the suspect(s) “rummaged through the center console,” but said nothing had been taken or damaged.

The KCSO says they are currently investigating to determine if the break-ins on Quick Road and Ridgemont Drive are related and if any other vehicles in the area were targeted. As of now, deputies say a total of $500 worth of property has been stolen.

According to the KCSO, the vehicles the suspect(s) entered were allegedly left unlocked. Deputies urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and not to leave their valuables inside the vehicle in plain sight.

Deputies are asking residents to check their vehicles for any signs of tampering or theft and to check their security cameras to see if they caught any sign of the suspect or suspects. The surveillance footage from the attempted break-in shows a suspect wearing dark clothing. Deputies say they are unable to determine from the video if the suspect is male or female, but say they are most likely Caucasian.

Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to contact Deputy J.A. Morris at 304-357-0169.